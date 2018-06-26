Mali: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of May 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in the north and centre of the country is deteriorating further with an increasing number of incidents affecting civilians. Clashes between armed groups and intercommunity conflicts and tensions continue to lead to population displacement.

Some 200,000 people are now internally displaced or refugees in neighbouring countries. In addition, insecurity negatively affects household livelihoods and limits their access to basic social services. The population likely to be affected by food insecurity during the lean season (June to September) is estimated at 4.3 million people, an increase of more than 500,000 people compared to the same period in 2017. The severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rate of 2.6% remains critical in the country. It is above the emergency threshold of 2%.