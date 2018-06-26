26 Jun 2018

Mali: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of May 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (308.9 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in the north and centre of the country is deteriorating further with an increasing number of incidents affecting civilians. Clashes between armed groups and intercommunity conflicts and tensions continue to lead to population displacement.
Some 200,000 people are now internally displaced or refugees in neighbouring countries. In addition, insecurity negatively affects household livelihoods and limits their access to basic social services. The population likely to be affected by food insecurity during the lean season (June to September) is estimated at 4.3 million people, an increase of more than 500,000 people compared to the same period in 2017. The severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rate of 2.6% remains critical in the country. It is above the emergency threshold of 2%.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.