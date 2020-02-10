Mali: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 31 December 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in Mali is marked by a continuous increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance. From 3.2 million at the beginning of the year, the population in need of assistance was estimated at 3.9 million in August 2019.

With 51 percent of the funds mobilized on 31st December, the humanitarian actors provided assistance to at least 1.3 million people, or 33% of the targeted population, with a multisectoral response.