15 Oct 2019

Mali: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 14 October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.03 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

After eight years of crisis, Mali continues to struggle with persisting insecurity in the northern and central regions, floods, drought, extreme poverty and limited access to basic services. The number of people targeted for humanitarian assistance reached 3 million people in July, an increase of 700,000 compared to the estimates of the United Nations and partners in January 2019. In terms of severity, the region of Mopti is the most affected with one-third of the population targeted for humanitarian assistance in Mali.

The humanitarian community appealed for $324 million to implement 132 projects by 48 humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations as well as international and national NGOs. As of 14 October 2019, only $134 million (42 per cent) of the funds have been received.

