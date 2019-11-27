27 Nov 2019

Mali: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 14 November 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Conflicts and climatic hazards (drought, floods) continue to affect many households, including women and very vulnerable children.
Humanitarian assistance is now targeting 3 million people, an increase of about 700,000 people compared to the estimates in the January Humanitarian Response Plan.
The humanitarian community is seeking $324 million to fund 132 projects from 48 humanitarian organizations including UN agencies and international and national NGOs. As of November 14 $160 million had been mobilized on the request for $324 million sought through the HRP, for a funding rate of 49 percent.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.