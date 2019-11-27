Mali: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 14 November 2019)
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Conflicts and climatic hazards (drought, floods) continue to affect many households, including women and very vulnerable children.
Humanitarian assistance is now targeting 3 million people, an increase of about 700,000 people compared to the estimates in the January Humanitarian Response Plan.
The humanitarian community is seeking $324 million to fund 132 projects from 48 humanitarian organizations including UN agencies and international and national NGOs. As of November 14 $160 million had been mobilized on the request for $324 million sought through the HRP, for a funding rate of 49 percent.