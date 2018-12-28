Mali: Humanitarian Bulletin (September - Mid-November 2018)

Highlights

- The level of severe acute malnutrition is still above the emergency threshold

- 716 schools closed in northern and central Mali

- The number of civilian victims of explosive devices has more than doubled compared to 2017

- Over 70,000 people are affected by floods in 2018

- 50 percent of the humanitarian funding requirement is secured

Key Statistics

- # of people targeted by aid workers in 2018: 2,900,000

- # of internally displaced persons (Government, September 2018): 77,046

- # of Malian refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Niger (High Commissioner for Refugees, October 2018): 139,978

- # of repatriated persons (National Organisation for Social Development, 31 July 2018): 526,505

Funding

- $330 million: Funding requirement in 2018

- 50%: Funding rate

Food insecurity persists despite a globally satisfactory agricultural season

Decrease of the number of Malians facing food security compared to 2017

From October to December 2018, around 2.5 million people are considered food insecure, according to the results of the November 2018 Cadre Harmonisé. Among them, over 185,000 people are deemed to be in a “crisis” or an “emergency” situation or at the integrated phase of classification 3 and 4 defined by the CILSS (Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel) countries. About 2.3 million people across Mali are “under pressure” (phase 2).

During the projected lean season period, from June to August 2019, when Malians must rely on reserves of food before the next harvest begins, about 416,000 people will be in a “crisis” or “emergency” situation, and 3 million “under pressure” could become food insecure if preventative actions are not taken in time. The decrease in the number of people experiencing food insecurity compared to the estimates from the November 2017 Cadre Harmonisé can be explained by the 2018-2019 bumper harvest and bountiful agricultural production.

Agricultural production has increased by 34 percent compared to the average of the past 5 years

The provisional findings of the agricultural survey, undertaken by the government in October, reveal an agricultural production of 10.4 million tons, which represents an increase of 12 percent compared to last year and 34 percent compared to the five-year average.

Nonetheless, analyses from the November 2018 Cadre Harmonisé show that insecurity due to conflict, flooding and localised erratic rains have resulted in pockets of insufficient production in certain parts of Timbuktu, Gao and Mopti regions. The same source indicates that pastures and watering conditions for livestock appear to be faring well across the country, despite slight biomass deficits in some regions, namely in the delta regions and in the vicinity of the Niger River. The livestock production is good, but access to certain zones of grazing in the regions of Menaka, Mopti and the north of Ségou remains limited due to insecurity.

Over one million people have received food assistance

In 2018, the number of people experiencing food insecurity has been estimated at 4.3 million by the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Among them, 1.4 million people are targeted by the members of the Food Security cluster. To support government interventions, the members of the cluster have assisted more than one million vulnerable people since the beginning of the year through provision of food supplies, monetary transfers and livelihood support. Their efforts have focussed on the regions in the centre and the north of the country.

From October to December 2018, some 131,000 people are targeted by humanitarian partners to receive food aid, and 280,000 others to receive support to maintain their livelihoods.