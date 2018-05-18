Mali: Humanitarian bulletin, March - April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

4.3 million food insecure people from June.

The number of children at risk of acute malnutrition is revised upwards.

New displacements of people inside and outside the country.

More than 70 security incidents affecting humanitarians registered since the beginning of the year.

The humanitarian appeal funded only at 17 per cent in a context where humanitarian needs have increased.

More than one out of four Malians in food insecurity during the lean season

Increase of food insecure people during the lean season

During the lean season which spreads from June to August 2018, more than 4.3 million people, or more than one out of four Malians, will be food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the regional analysis of the situation of food insecurity –harmonized framework- March 2018. Among these people, nearly 885,000 will be in a crisis phase (or phase 3) and about 48,000 in an emergency phase (or phase 4).

In addition, the harmonized framework estimates that more than 3.4 million people are under pressure and could switch into the crisis phase in the event of shocks affecting their livelihoods. Compared with last year’s lean season, the food insecure population (phases 3 and 4) will increase by more than 300,000 people this year.

As a reminder, some 387,000 people are food insecure (crisis phase and emergency phase) during the current period that covers the months of March, April and May 2018.

Very limited resources for the response.

According to the information collected by the Financial Tracking System (fts),

Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) projects covering the food security sector are, to date, funded at six percent, or $ 6 million mobilized on a request of $ 103 million.

However, $ 25 million has been allocated to this sector for projects not included in the HRP.

Assistance to food insecure people and agro-pastoral producers remains insufficient in light of the urgency of the response and the scale of needs identified. More resources are needed immediately to prevent the food and agro pastoral situation from becoming even more alarming.