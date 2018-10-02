Mali Humanitarian Bulletin July - August 2018

KEY FACTS

Humanitarian organisations have identified 2.9 million vulnerable people across the country

Floods affect more than 137,000 people

Instability has worsened malnutrition in Mondoro, in the Mopti region

The number of internally displaced people has doubled since the beginning of the year

The Humanitarian Response Plan is only 32% funded in a context where humanitarian needs have increased

Summary

Humanitarian needs P.1

Food insecurity and malnutrition P.2

Floods P.3

Internally displaced people P.5

5.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Mali increased from 4.1 million in January 2018 to 5.2 million following the revision of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in July, thereby a rise of 900,000 people. This increase is due to a more detailed method of calculating people, the agro-pastoral crisis and intercommunal conflicts.

Humanitarian partners, in support to the government efforts, now target 2.9 million vulnerable people across the country, a rise of 1.3 million compared to the beginning of the year. This increase is justified by the rise in the number of vulnerable people and the urgent need of interventions in the sectors of food security, nutrition, protection and shelter and non-food items (NFIs).

Humanitarian partners are now seeking around $330 million to assist 2.9 million this year. This is an increase of $67 million compared to the appeal launched at the beginning of the year. The upward review of the budget aims to mobilise substantial resources to meet urgent and growing needs.

As of 31st August, the revised HRP budget for Mali was 32 per cent funded according to data collected by the OCHA Financial Tracking System (FTS). The current funding gap stands at $ 223 million.