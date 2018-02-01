01 Feb 2018

Mali - Food Insecurity (DG ECHO, International aid organisations) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Feb 2018 View Original
  • Several regions of Mali - Kayes, Segou, Mopti, Gao, Tombouctou and Kidal - are facing rapidly increasing food insecurity. This is due to a variety of factors, including below-average and irregular rainfall, degraded pastures, high livestock mortality rate, poorly flooded agricultural lands and unusually high food prices.
  • As a result, an estimated 1 525 000 vulnerable people will be facing an early and severe lean season and are therefore in need of emergency food assistance. This occurs against a background of decreasing funds for the international humanitarian response in the forgotten crisis Mali.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.