Mali - Food Insecurity (DG ECHO, International aid organisations) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 February 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 01 Feb 2018 — View Original
- Several regions of Mali - Kayes, Segou, Mopti, Gao, Tombouctou and Kidal - are facing rapidly increasing food insecurity. This is due to a variety of factors, including below-average and irregular rainfall, degraded pastures, high livestock mortality rate, poorly flooded agricultural lands and unusually high food prices.
- As a result, an estimated 1 525 000 vulnerable people will be facing an early and severe lean season and are therefore in need of emergency food assistance. This occurs against a background of decreasing funds for the international humanitarian response in the forgotten crisis Mali.