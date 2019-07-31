Mali: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated July 29, 2019

SITUATION

• Escalating intercommunal violence and attacks by armed groups in northern and central Mali are driving surging population displacement.

As of June 2019, the Government of Mali and the UN estimated that there were nearly 148,000 internally displaced Malians, more than double the 63,000 internally displaced people reported in June 2018.

• Approximately 554,000 people—3 percent of Mali’s more than 19 million people—will require urgent food assistance from June–August, the March Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis indicates.* Additionally, nutrition actors estimate that nearly 868,000 people across Mali, including 160,000 children projected to experience severe acute malnutrition, will require nutrition assistance in 2019.

• Malian households affected by ongoing conflict, resultant displacement, or late 2018–early 2019 flooding continue to face limited livelihood opportunities, restricting their ability to meet basic needs. These families will likely face Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity until January 2020, with humanitarian assistance required in some areas to prevent Crisis (IPC 3) conditions through the end of the lean season in September, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network reports.

However, favorable precipitation during the ongoing rainy season will likely facilitate average to above-average crop production during Mali’s October-to-December main harvest, leading to Minimal (IPC 1) levels of acute food insecurity in most of the country through early 2020.

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) collaborates with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to respond to the urgent food needs of vulnerable populations in Mali with cash-based or in-kind food assistance. With FFP’s FY 2019 contributions, WFP assists about 300,000 people through a combination of food distributions, supplementary nutrition assistance, and asset-building activities.

• FFP works with a non-governmental organization to deliver food assistance to approximately 59,000 Malians who recently experienced crisis events like displacement or natural disasters.

• With the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), FFP provides ready-to-use therapeutic food to treat an estimated 33,000 severely malnourished children.

• In partnership with CARE, FFP implements a long-term development activity to benefit approximately 124,000 individuals in Mopti Region.

The interventions aim to strengthen food security among poor households, focusing on nutrition and hygiene promotion, livelihood diversification and support, and conflict resolution.