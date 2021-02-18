Mali: Flow Monitoring Report - Dashboard No. 60 (1 - 31 January 2021)

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends through West and Central Africa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region. the Flow Monitoring tool collects data on migration flows and trends, traveller profiles, migration journeys, and intentions of migrants, so as to obtain a better understanding of mobility in West and Central Africa. In Mali, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring activities at 7 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) located across 6 regions, in order to foster a better understanding of the numbers, trends, profiles, and journeys of migration flows crossing these points. This report presents data collected through the Flow Monitoring Registry in January 2021.