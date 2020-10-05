Mali: Flow Monitoring Report - Dashboard No. 55 (Reporting period: 1 to 31 August 2020)

IOM works with national and local authorities to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) allow IOM to quantify and qualify migration flows, trends and routes at entry, exit and transit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). Since July 2016, several Flow Monitoring Points have been progressively installed in important localities in Mali, particularly in the regions of Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso and Bamako, to monitor the daily movements of migrants heading to West and North African countries. From July 2020, data collection operations were stopped at the FMPs in Bamako and Sévaré, two transit points. This decision comes after the suspension of data collection in Kidal at the end of 2019.

In August 2020, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points decreased by 12 per cent compared to the previous month.

Nationals from Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea- Conakry, Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria accounted for 88 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the Flow Monitoring Points.

Burkina Faso, Algeria, Mauritania, and the Niger are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali.

Economic migration, including long-term migration of more than six months (68% of flows) and seasonal migration (31% of flows), is the main observed type of movement.