Mali: Flow Monitoring Report - Dashboard No. 54 (Reporting period: 1 to 31 July 2020)

In Mali, Flow Monitoring Points are set up at key transit locations across the country (Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso and Bamako) to monitor the movements of travelers coming from and headed to other countries in West and North Africa. In July 2020, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (435) increased by 5 per cent compared to the previous month. Nationals from Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal accounted for 90 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the flow monitoring points. Burkina Faso, Algeria, Mauritania and Niger are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali.