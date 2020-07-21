Mali: Flow Monitoring Report - Dashboard No. 53 (Reporting period : 1 to 30 June 2020)

In Mali, Flow Monitoring Points are set up at key transit locations across the country (Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso and Bamako) to monitor the movements of travelers coming from and headed to other countries in West and North Africa. In June 2020, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (417) increased by 100 per cent compared to the previous month. This doubling the migration flows recorded in June 2020 has permitted to increase the number of migrants observed to a level exceeeding its pre-COVID volum. Nationals from Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Niger and Cote d'Ivoire accounted for 89 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the flow monitoring points. Burkina Faso, Algeria, Mauritania and Niger are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali.