20 Nov 2019

Mali: Flow Monitoring Report - Dashboard No. 45 (Reporting period: 1 to 31 October 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original
IOM works with national and local authorities to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) allow IOM to quantify and qualify migration flows, trends and routes at entry, exit and transit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). Since July 2016, several Flow Monitoring Points have been progressively installed in important localities of Mali, particularly in the regions of Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso and Bamako, to monitor the daily movements of migrants heading to West and North African countries.

In october 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points decreased by nine per cent compared to the previous month.

Nationals from Mali, Guinea-Conakry, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and Gambia accounted for 72 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the Flow Monitoring Points.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and the Niger are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali.

Economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration of more than six months (89% of flows) and seasonal migration (6% of flows), is the main observed type of movement.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

