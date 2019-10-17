17 Oct 2019

Mali: Flow Monitoring Report - Dashboard No. 44 (Reporting period: 1 to 30 September 2019)

International Organization for Migration
Published on 17 Oct 2019
In Mali, Flow Monitoring Points are set up at key transit locations across the country (Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso and Bamako) to monitor the movements of travelers coming from and headed to other countries in West and North Africa. In September 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (307) increased by 32 per cent compared to the previous month. Nationals from Mali, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Burkina Faso accounted for 71 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the flow monitoring points. Algeria, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali. Economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration (90% of flows) and seasonal migration (6%), is the main observed type of movement.

