Mali: Flow Monitoring Report - Dashboard No. 43 (Reporting period: : 1 to 31 August 2019)

In Mali, Flow Monitoring Points are set up at key transit locations across the country (Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso and Bamako) to monitor the movements of travelers coming from and headed to other countries in West and North Africa. In August 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (233) increased by 28 per cent compared to the previous month. Nationals from Mali, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Burkina Faso accounted for 71 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the flow monitoring points. Algeria, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali. Economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration (92% of flows) and seasonal migration (4%), is the main observed type of movement.