Mali: Flow Monitoring Report 78 (July 2022)

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has implemented the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region. Flow Monitoring activities are conducted in close cooperation with national and local authorities as well as local partners. The Flow Monitoring tool consists of two main components: the Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR), which captures key data on the volume, origin, destination and mode of travel of mobility flows, and the Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS), individual surveys conducted with travellers to gather detailed information about the profiles, migration experience and intentions of migrants. Through these activities, the Flow Monitoring tool collects data on migration flows and trends, traveller profiles, migration journeys, and intentions of migrants, so as to obtain a better understanding of mobility.

In Mali, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring activities at seven Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) located across six regions, in order to foster a better understanding of the numbers, trends, profiles, and journeys of migration flows crossing these points.

This reports presents data collected through the Flow Monitoring Registry in July 2022.