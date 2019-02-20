20 Feb 2019

Mali: Flow Monitoring Points - Dashboard No. 36 (1 to 31 January 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2019
Download PDF (997.35 KB)

IOM works with national and local authorities to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) allow IOM to quantify and qualify migration flows, trends, and routes, at entry, exit, and transit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). Since July 2016, several flow monitoring points have been progressively set up in important locations in Mali, such as Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso, and Bamako, to monitor the daily movements of migrants heading to West and North African countries.

In January 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points increased by 2 per cent compared to the previous month.

Nationals from Mali, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and Gambia accounted for 75 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the flow monitoring points.

Algeria, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali.

Economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration of more than 6 months (92% of flows) and short-term movement (2% of flows), is the main observed type of movement

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

