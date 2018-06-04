Mali: Flow Monitoring Points - Dashboard No. 27 (1 to 30 April 2018)

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) allow IOM to quantify and qualify migration flows, trends, and routes, at entry, exit, and points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Mali, starting in July 2016, several flow monitoring points have been progressively set in important locations such as Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso, and Bamako, to monitor daily movements of migrants heading to West and North African countries.

The average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points increased by 7% compared to the previous month.

Nationals from Mali, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and Gambia accounted for 79% of all the migrants recorded at the flow monitoring points.

Algeria, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso are the next major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali.

Economic migration (more than 6 months) is the main observed type of migration.