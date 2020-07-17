Mali: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n° MDRML014

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Starting on 24 August 2019, Mali experienced heavy rainfall and by 27 August, the regions of Koulikoro, Tombouctou,

Kidal, Mopti and Ménaka were suffering from widespread floods. The initial assessments conducted by Mali Red Cross (MRC) on 28 August 2019 revealed that at least 6,474 people or 1,729 households from the five regions above mentioned suffered severe consequences on their livelihoods such as food stocks, which were washed away by the flooding water. Moreover, some 854 houses were reported destroyed, leaving hundreds of people homeless with some of them hosted in schools and with family friends. In support to Mali Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), through the Sahel Country Cluster launched a DREF operation on 09 September 2019 for CHF 245,890 to address the most urgent needs of 4,000 people or 800 households affected by floods in Koulikoro, Tombouctou, Kidal, Mopti and Ménaka regions.

Based on results from a detailed assessment conducted in October and November 2019, the following modifications were made to the DREF through an Operation Update:

1) Timeframe extension: a 2-month no-cost extension was granted to the NS, with the new end date set to 06 March 2019, to ensure adaptation of the implementation modalities of some activities as well as an appropriate follow-up of the expected results. Following this extension, overall implementation timeframe was increased to 06 months.

2) Geographical coverage: Following outcomes of the national coordination meetings, the targeted area of the DREF intervention was reduced from 5 to 1 region. The selection of Koulikoro region as target area was the result of discussions with OCHA and other Movement Partners and was based on scarce humanitarian presence in the area and huge needs.

3) Implementation modality: The Shelter component was modified from the provision of shelter kits to the provision of cash grants to cover reconstruction costs. Following the results of the detailed assessment conducted in October and November 2019, the cash transfer was found to be the preferred modality by affected households. Moreover, considering the delay in procurement time of shelter kits, this would have further delayed implementation. Implementation modality in the livelihood and basic needs, health and water, hygiene and sanitation components remained unchanged.

4) Target: Given the change in the geographical coverage, in the implementation modality of the shelter component, as well as taking into consideration the average size of households in the targeted area2, beneficiaries were identified as follows:

o 232 households whose houses have been completely destroyed;

o 190 households whose houses have been partially destroyed;

o 146 households whose house facilities (fences, latrines, water points, livelihoods facilities kitchen) have been partially destroyed;

o 232 households having lost their income (disruption of income generating activities following temporary displacements due to the floods).

Due to delays in tender procedures following the changing strategy, coupled with the difficulty to reach the area of intervention, the majority of planned activities was not implemented, reaching a consumption of 27% only of the total budget allocated for the response to the floods disaster.