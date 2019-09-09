Mali: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRML014 / PML028

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Mali, which is already heavily affected by various crises (food insecurity, security, political tensions, etc.), experienced heavy rainfall starting on 24 August 2019. By 27 August, the previous three consecutive days of rainfall began causing extensive damages in in Koulikoro, Timbuktu, Kidal, Mopti and Ménaka regions of Mali. From the initial assessments conducted by Mali Red Cross Society (MRCS) on 28 August 2019, at least 6,474 people or 1,729 households have been affected by the floods with severe consequences on the livelihoods of families as food stocks have been washed away by the flood water. Some 845 houses are reported to have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of people homeless. They are currently staying in some schools and host families.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society.

Upon learning about the disaster, local branches of the National Society were dispatched for rapid assessments, which quantified basic needs for direct assistance. The National Society's ability to ensure the continuity of the response is focused on the availability of human resources, particularly its CDRT, NDRT and RDRT networks. The National Society is present through its branches in the regions affected and has the capacity to support the communities, to manage the distribution of relief items on the field.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

There is good coordination between the MRC, the ICRC and all in-country Movement Partners present in Mali. The National Society is a very dynamic organization and is supported by the ICRC, the IFRC and some PNSs within the framework of Disaster Management.

• IFRC supports National society through its Sahel Country Cluster office based in Dakar, Senegal. For this operation, Sahel CCST is providing Disaster Management support and ensuring coordination with Movement and external partners. In addition, IFRC has one Health delegate present in country in charge of the CP3 Programme, who from her ERU Expertise/experience can support and advise the CRM in emergency health programming.

• ICRC has a strong delegation in Mali due to the conflict situation in the northern and central regions (Timbuktu, Gao, Kidal, Mopti, Ménaka). The ICRC has been pre-positioning emergency funds and kits (160 NFI kits per region) in these regions: In Ségou and Bamako districts, were RC volunteers equally conducted rapid assessments, ICRC provided emergency funds to support Mali RC response and a Floods Contingency Plan was prepared by the NS together with ICRC and Movement partners. From discussions with the RCRC partners, it was confirmed that all pre-positioned stocks were already used and that the humanitarian needs are requiring additional support. For this operation, the ICRC is open to provide regional storage capacity in Mopti for dispatching to other provinces. As regards security concerns, Mali RC and IFRC security regulations will be complied with, while ICRC will provide information and advice.

• There are eight (8) partner National Societies in Mali, namely the Red Cross Societies of Belgium, France, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada as well as Quatar Red Crescent. As part of this operation supported by the DREF, an emergency response mechanism has been developed and shared with other members of the Red Cross Movement through the Movement Coordination Meeting. Belgium and Canada Red Cross Societies have already contacted their back donors to support the response.