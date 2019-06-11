Mali: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action DREF n° MDRML013/PML027 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In early August 2018, Mali was affected by heavy rainfall which peaked between 17 to 19 August 2018, causing floods across the country. These floods caused great damage in areas located in six out of the ten regions of the country: Kayes – Koulikoro – Sikasso – Timbuktu – Gao and Kidal. The floods occurred in a period where Mali was also affected by various other crises (food insecurity, conflicts, etc.), highlighting need for urgent action. On 19 August 2018, estimates from assessments conducted by Mali Red Cross and the Movement partners in the affected areas indicated that a total of 2,630 households were affected, 1,724 houses/compounds were damaged or destroyed, 02 deaths were recorded.

As such, it was of utmost need for Mali Red Cross Society (MRCS) to be able to organize itself to conduct in-depth assessments in already affected areas to respond to needs but also to inform the operational strategy to be adopted as the floods increased. In view of the above, the situation required a thorough analysis, especially as the latest precipitation forecast bulletin issued by ACMAD on 17 August, indicated increased chances of above average rainfall and risk of flooding across all regions of Mali for the period from September to November 2018.

In response, the IFRC through Sahel Country Cluster Support Team (CCST) Office supported the National Society to launch a DREF operation for CHF 215,419 geared towards addressing the needs in Kita city. This included providing support in the rehabilitation of affected homes and shelters, basic food and NFI as well as water, sanitation and hygiene to 600 households or 3,000 people (600 households).

The major donors and partners of the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, German, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway,

Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as DG ECHO and Blizzard Entertainment, Mondelez International Foundation, and Fortive Corporation and other corporate and private donors. The IFRC, on behalf of the National Society, would like to extend thanks to all for their generous contributions. The Red Cross Societies of the Netherlands, Belgium and Canada contributed to replenishing the DREF for this operation.