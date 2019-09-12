Mali - Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, NOAA, MALI METEO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2019)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting several Regions of the country since the last week of August causing widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage. The most affected Regions are Kidal, Koulikoro, Timbuktu, Ménaka and Mopti.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross report, as of 12 September, 6,474 people have been affected and 4,000 are in need of assistance. At least 845 houses have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of people homeless.