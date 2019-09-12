12 Sep 2019

Mali - Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, NOAA, MALI METEO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Sep 2019

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting several Regions of the country since the last week of August causing widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage. The most affected Regions are Kidal, Koulikoro, Timbuktu, Ménaka and Mopti.

  • According to the International Federation of Red Cross report, as of 12 September, 6,474 people have been affected and 4,000 are in need of assistance. At least 845 houses have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of people homeless.

  • Humanitarian organisations including ECHO partners working under the Rapid Response Mechanism have conducted rapid needs assessments in the conflict affected Northern regions and assistance in food, emergency shelter, household, water purification and hygiene items is underway.

