Mali: Feasibility Study on Cash and Voucher Assistance Programming in the Regions of Gao, Menaka, Mopti, Segou, and Timbuktu (August 2022)

The latest IPC released in August 2022, showed an alarming rate of hunger in Mali. The analysis showed that around 1.2 million children under the age of 5 will be acutely malnourished including the 300,000 severely malnourished children that requires immediate medical attention. Over 35,000 pregnant and lactating women are predicted to be acutely malnourished. The extreme hunger crisis has been brought about by deteriorating insecurity as manifested by exactions committed against civilian population. The hunger crisis has been exacerbated by low rainfall in the cropping cycles contributing to low agricultural productivity. The soaring food prices due to the war in Ukraine added to the burden of population’s access to food. The COVID19 in 2020 that brought the global economy on its knees have severely impacted the fragile economy of Mali.

Plan International declared Red Emergency to immediately respond to the hunger crisis. Priority areas have been identified including Central Sahel countries as part of the 8 priority areas to focus its intervention. Plan International mobilizes resources to immediately deliver assistance to the affected population. Whenever appropriate, Plan International will use cash transfer as a modality of assistance for a quick, dignified, and full flexibility to respond to the immediate and diverse needs of the affected households (HHs).

To assess the immediate needs of HHs and determine the feasibility of CVA in Mali, Plan International conducted a feasibility study in the 5 regions of Gao, Menaka, Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu. These regions were chosen based on the high number of people in need of assistance and gaps in the current humanitarian interventions.

The study employed a combination of both quantitative and qualitative data gathering through market survey, focus group discussions (FGDs), and key informant interviews (KIIs). The survey was conducted to 225 traders spread out in the primary and secondary markets in the 13 circles of the 5 regions. To gather important information from the household level, especially the unique needs of members based on sex and age, FGDs were conducted separately for girls, boys, women, and men. KIIs were conducted with heads of government agencies particularly at the regional and circle levels. Additional KIIs were conducted in Bamako with heads of humanitarian agencies.

The study revealed the following key findings:

➢ The food insecurity at the household leads to negative coping strategies. The findings showed that at least 80% of the HHS ate only 1 to 2 times a day with whatever food they have. One of the respondents mentioned consuming rice or millet only once every day. Around 70% reduced their food intake, to ensure that young members of the household will be able to eat. Finally, 24% sleep with an empty stomach because they did not eat all day for at least 2 days in one week.

➢ Insecurity has been the top problem faced by HHS, which drives them away from their home, abandoning their farms. At least 40 % of the HHS derived their income from petty trade and small business. With little access to land for food production, HHs source their food from the market with whatever income they receive, including participation in the cash for work activities implemented by humanitarian organizations. Most of them rely on food rations from NGOs but according to them the support from NGOs started to dwindle and they were left on their own to support themselves including through gathering of food from the wild.

➢ Children are out of school primarily due to insecurity which prompted the school closure. Other factors contributing to low enrolment and drop-out rate are child labor, with children being forced to work to augment family income. Children are exposed to harsh environment from working at an early age, boys would haul and sell sand for construction while girls would be sent to work as house help. Other issues encountered for low enrolment are lack of birth registration documents, and early marriage. At least 69% of the respondents reported force and early marriage as some of the reasons leading to high number of girls out of school compared to boys. Based on the assessment, a total of 26,370 children are out of school (63% or 16,537 are girls) as reported in the FGDs. The majority of them are from Menaka with 20,000 or more than 75% of the total out of school reported.

➢ A total of 1,891 separated and unaccompanied children were reported during the FGDs, including 1,100 boys and 791 girls, the largest number being in the Gao region. The main reasons for this separation are the following: intertribal and community conflicts, armed conflict, community displacement, poverty, rural exodus, holidays, forced marriages, death of one parent, divorce, and abandonment of parents.

➢ Based on the assessment results 72% of the FGDs participants indicated the presence of pregnant adolescent girls in their communities. The respondents highly expressed the need for sensitizing young girls on sexual and reproductive health.

➢ Girls and women have difficulty accessing menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) items due to high prices, and availability of supplies. They have difficulty accessing safe spaces to change and wash reusable menstrual items and in some of the communities they refused to talk about it as it is considered taboo.

➢ The majority of the community members are still practicing open defecation with almost the same number between women and men. About 2% use digging and bury method while 5% use temporary latrines.

➢ In terms of market functionality, all market systemsin the 13 circles of the 5 regions are functional and stocks are available especially for the food items and hygiene items. However, in terms of MHH, supplies are limited particularly in the areas of Mopti and Menaka.

➢ The prices are stable but high prices were noted in Menaka region and high mark-up from the source by around 32% and 19% in Segou and Gao regions respectively.

➢ Almost 66% of the traders can participate in CVA programming. More than 70% of them have storage facility and has the capacity to restock especially for the food items.

➢ Different financial service providers (FSPs) in the regions were identified as being able to deliver cash to project participants such as RedRose, Banks, Remittance Agencies, and Micro finance.

➢ Cash distribution in Menaka is not possible due to insecurity. Only vouchers or in-kind assistance are recommended by UNHCR and other agencies who are currently in the ground.

The findings of the market survey suggested that CVA was feasible as a tool to achieve the food and nutrition security, child protection, education, and livelihood outcomes. It is therefore recommended to implement multi-purpose cash assistance to address the immediate and diverse needs of households using the rate suggested by UNHCR at around 70,000 CFA (107 €) for the non-food items plus food items equivalent amount recommended by WFP. The Cash Working Group (CWG) was yet to establish the Minimum Expenditure Basket applicable in the most vulnerable regions including the 5 study areas. A cash plus approach1 was recommended to ensure achievement of sectoral outcomes and to maximize impact of cash assistance to target communities. Details were outlined in the recommendation per sector below.

To address the long-term needs, the nexus approach can be used as currently being practice by Plan International Mali. While addressing the immediate needs of HHs, it is recommended to address the long term needs for food security through livelihood support services targeting both agriculture and pastoralist for livelihood recovery through cash support to restock livestock (small ruminants) and to provide agricultural inputs for farmers while also providing technical training including establishment of village technicians (advance training of selected farmers to become community technicians to be supported by the local government). Other interventions also include income diversification for household resiliency including life skills and technical skills training for wage and self-employment / entrepreneurship.