Mali: In the face of delays in the implementation of the Peace Agreement, the Security Council extends sanctions and mandate of the Group of Experts (2019)

The Security Council today unanimously adopted resolution 2484 (2019) to extend the sanctions regime for Mali to 31 August 2020, without amending it, and to extend until 30 September 2020 the terms of reference of the Panel of Experts established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017).

With this text, presented by France, a pen for Mali, the Security Council reaffirms that the travel ban and assets freeze set out in resolution 2374 (2017) apply to designated persons and entities by its Sanctions Committee.

In support of this decision, the Council reiterates its "strong impatience" with the "persistent delays" of the parties in fully implementing key provisions of the 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. It also notes that these continuing delays "contribute to creating a political and security vacuum that jeopardizes the stability and development of Mali and the viability of the Agreement".

Noting that "more progress has been made in the past year than in the first few years following the signing of the Agreement", the Council notes that "a degree of political will coupled with international pressure" , including the prospect of sanctions, have played a "significant role in achieving these positive outcomes".

In the preambular part of the resolution, the Council takes note of the decisions of its Sanctions Committee, dated 20 December 2018 and 10 July 2019, to add names to the list of persons and entities subject to sanctions and to consider to remove these persons from the List if the "priority measures" listed in paragraph 4 of resolution 2480 (2019) , which extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in June, are "Fully implemented" and if the designated persons "cease all unlawful activity".

Today, the Council observes that no "sufficient progress has yet been found which would justify considering such a measure". With regard to the terms of reference of the Panel of Experts, he expressed his intention to reconsider and take a decision, no later than 31 August 2020, on a further extension. It also renews its request in resolution 2374 (2017) for a rapid exchange of information with MINUSMA.

The Group of Experts is also requested to submit to the Council, after consultation with the Committee, a mid-term report by 29 February 2020 at the latest, and a final report by 15 August 2020 at the latest. send him "if necessary" other periodic reports in the meantime.

THE SITUATION IN MALI - S / 2019/636

The Security Council ,

Recalling all previous resolutions, presidential statements and statements to the press on the situation in Mali,

Reaffirming its firm commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Mali, insisting that it is primarily the responsibility of the Malian authorities to ensure stability and security on the whole. Malian territory, and stressing the importance of the country taking ownership of peace and security initiatives,

Recalling the provisions of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali ("the Agreement"), in which it was invited to fully support and closely monitor its implementation and to take, as appropriate, measures against any person hindering the implementation of the commitments contained therein and the achievement of the objectives pursued,

Noting that more progress has been made in the past year than in the first few years after the signing of the Agreement, a period of slow implementation, noting that a degree of political will, coupled with international pressure, including the prospect of sanctions, have played an important role in achieving these positive results, expressing its keen impatience at the persistent delays by the parties in fully implementing key the Agreement, noting also that these continuing delays contribute to creating a political and security vacuum that undermines the stability and development of Mali and the viability of the Agreement._, underlining the_ importance of greater efforts by the parties to take ownership of and prioritize the implementation of the Agreement, and underlining the importance of ensuring the full, effective and meaningful participation of women in the mechanisms established under the Agreement, to support and monitor its implementation,

Recalling the provisions of resolution 2480 (2019) in which it urged the Malian parties to take immediate and concrete steps to implement the priority measures listed in paragraph 4 of resolution 2480 (2019) by the end of the present mandate of the MINUSMA, committed the Group of Experts established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) ("the Group of Experts") to identify, in its reports and periodic updates, those parties that would not apply these priority measures , and expressed its intention, if these priority measures were not implemented before the end of the current mandate of MINUSMA, to implement the measures provided for in resolution 2374 (2017)to persons and entities that would impede or threaten the implementation of the Agreement,

Emphasizing that all parties to the Agreement share the primary responsibility to make steady progress in the implementation of the Agreement,

Taking note of the decisions of the Security Council Committee established by resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali on 20 December 2018 and 10 July 2019 to include several persons in the list of persons and entities subject to the measures provided for in resolution 2374 (2017) ("the List"), and also taking note of the Committee's intention to consider removing such persons from the List if the priority measures listed in paragraph 4 of resolution 2480 (2019) are fully implemented and if the designated persons cease all unlawful activity, including those mentioned in the explanatory memorandum, but emphasizing that it has not yet found sufficient progress to justify considering such a measure,

Repeating that persons or entities on the List will not receive any financial, operational or logistical support from United Nations entities deployed in Mali until their removal from the List, without prejudice to the exceptions provided for in paragraphs 2, 5, 6 and 7 of resolution 2374 (2017) ;

Taking note of the final report ( S / 2019/636 ) of the Group of Experts,

Noting the importance of continued cooperation and information-sharing between the Group of Experts and all other United Nations entities operating in Mali, within their mandates and capacities,

Recognizing that the situation in Mali continues to threaten international peace and security in the region,

Acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter,