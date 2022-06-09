Mali in desperate need of emergency food and nutritional aid as severe droughts persist in the Sahel

With currently 4.8 million people food insecure due to the impacts of severe drought in addition to nearly a decade of ongoing inter-community violence and unrest, Mali is facing and unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Since 2012, an absence of administration, access to basic social services and population displacements has created widespread fear and insecurity particularly ahead of this year’s lean season (June to August), in which 1.8 million people are expected to be acutely food insecure.

Caritas Internationalis has launched an Emergency Appeal, on behalf of Caritas Mali, aimed at empowering vulnerable agricultural producers to be food secure during this lean season (the period between planting and harvesting) when job opportunities are scarce. Caritas Mali, working for the integral development of the human person, does not intend to remain on the sidelines of this immanent humanitarian crisis. Caritas is calling on Member Organisations and other solidarity partners to come to the aid to vulnerable persons and families currently living within the dioceses of Bamako, Sikasso and Mopti.

The Caritas Mali programme aims to support 2,550 households (24,225 people) through unconditional cash payments over a two-month period. This project contributes to the Government of Mali’s emergency assistance programme as well as the communal social and economic development programme (PDSEC). Through cash transfers, Caritas can support farmers to buy food and crops to harvest this season in the hope of averting the risks of widespread famine in the country.

Following the failure of three consecutive rainy seasons in East Africa and elsewhere in the continent, the clock is ticking and Caritas is calling on leaders – at the national and international level – to take the necessary action to mobilise resources for the people of Mali in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. The global community must work together to tackle the scourge of drought and famine afflicting around 6.3 million people.

According to OCHA, over 90 per cent of the rural population of Mali live in conflict zones and fear that the violence will spread to their communities. In addition to addressing the issues of food security, Caritas Mali are working on peace building and social cohesion programmes encouraging leaders and communities to work together to restore peace, harmony and stability among locals, migrants, refugees and people on the move in Bamako, Sikasso and Mopti.

The total budget of Caritas’ Emergency Appeal amounts to 263,458,125 FCFA / 401,639 Euros for a total duration of 5 months (June – October 2022). Please click the link below to support Caritas Mali’s Emergency Appeal to provide lifesaving support and assistance, particularly during this period when the risks of food insecurity is extremely high and dangerous for the people of Mali.