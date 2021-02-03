Mali Crisis Response Plan 2021

IOM Vision

IOM, in partnership with key stakeholders, including governmental, non-governmental organizations and UN agencies, continues to provide humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and affected communities while working to address the drivers of the conflict, in alignment with the strong commitment to operationalize the triple Nexus made during the ministerial roundtable convened in October 2020 to gather political and financial support for Central Sahel.

Context analysis

For the past decade, Mali has faced an extremely complex humanitarian crisis generated by the presence of non-state armed groups in the Northern and Central regions and subsequent violence, conflict with armed forces and human rights violations, fueled by inter-community tensions and rooted in a longstanding challenges related to development. The crisis has considerably worsened the living conditions of a large part of the population in the affected areas and led to massive population displacement. According to IOM's October 2020 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report, 311,193 people continue to be displaced mainly due to intercommunal violence in the regions of Mopti, Gao and Menaka. The insecure environment also led to spontaneous movements of vulnerable groups who have notably lost their livelihoods. The vast majority of IDPs live in crowded host families and communities or informal temporary sites, lacking access to the most basic services.

Compounding this already precarious situation, the COVID-19 pandemic is also contributing to paralyzing the country's economic system, risking impoverishing populations already rendered extremely vulnerable by the conflict, whilst also further burdening the struggling healthcare system. Moreover, on the socio-political level, the country has been experiencing a deep crisis culminating with the military coup of 18 August 2020. This has had a significant impact on humanitarian operations including the temporary suspension of activities involving government institutions. Since the coup and the establishment of a transition government for 18 months, IOM Mali and the international community have been working with the transition authorities to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable.