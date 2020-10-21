Mali Crisis Response Plan 2020

IOM Vision

In partnership with key stakeholders, including governmental, non-governmental, UN agencies and NGOs, IOM will enhance access to humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable communities, while strengthening the resilience of communities to respond to crisis and instability and achieve durable solutions to displacement.

Context Analysis

The 2012 crisis in Mali led to massive displacement in Mali and across its borders, having major repercussions both within Mali and on its neighbours, particularly Burkina Faso, Niger and Mauritania. Since 2013, significant political advances have enabled many to return to their places of origin. However, a new cycle of protracted violence began in 2018, notably in the center and north of the country, exacerbating existing tensions and resulting in new waves of displacement. According to IOM's April 2020 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report, 250,998 persons continue to be displaced mainly due to intercommunal violence in the regions of Mopti, Gao and Menaka which has taken place since early 2018. While the regions of Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu currently host the highest concentration of IDPs (78 per cent), the overall population of IDPs has increased by 75 per cent between January 2019 and January 2020. According to DTM findings, the majority of children (66 per cent) in displacement do not attend school, and IDPs lack access to health services (68 per cent of sites assessed) and livelihoods opportunities, with food expressed as the greatest need. Most IDPs currently express an intention to return home when security improves, although some 25 per cent are interested in locally integrating. Currently, 54 per cent of the IDPs survive on humanitarian assistance, although the resources and funding available to assist them are insufficient.

DTM also tracks returned IDPs and voluntarily repatriated Malian refugees. For those who have returned home, challenges related to access to services, sustainable livelihoods and continuing intra and intercommunal tensions remain barriers to sustainable reintegration.