Mali Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting period: 1st - 31 July 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

• 2,522 cases reported; 124 deaths (mortality of 4,9 per cent).

• The most affected region is Bamako (47,6 per cent of the total confirmed cases) but the regions of Timbuktu (22,5 per cent) Mopti (9.8 per cent) and Koulikoro (seven per cent) have seen an explosion of cases in recent weeks.

• Primary, secondary (general and technical), technical and vocational education are continuing to take classes and exams are scheduled for September 2020.

• Air borders were reopened on July 25.

Situation in Numbers

2,522 COVID-19 confirmed cases

1,911 recovered

124 deaths

3,8 M Children affected by COVID-19 school closures