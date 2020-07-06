Mali Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 4 (Reporting period: 18 May-30 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Nine regions and 36 health districts are affected by the COVID-19 epidemic in Mali. As of 30 June, the cumulative number of confirmed cases is 2,181 of which 1,474 recovered, representing a cure rate of 68 per cent. 116 deaths were recorded, representing an overall mortality of 5.3 per cent. The epidemic remains concentrated in Bamako (47 per cent of the total confirmed cases) butthe regions of Timbuktu (23.4 per cent) and Mopti (10.2 per cent) have seen an explosion of cases in recent weeks.

The Government of Mali decided to reopen schools only for the examination classes of primary, secondary (general and technical), technical and vocational education as well as Teacher Training Institutes classessince 2 June. A state of emergency is still in effect in the country and the air borders remain closed.