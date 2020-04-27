Mali Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 09-25 April 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The COVID-19 epidemic has expanded geographically with 389 confirmed cases in 8 regions as of 26 April 2020 compared to 57 cases in 3 regions on April 7, 2020. 23 deaths have been reported. Among the difficulties identified for the response are the problems of the identification and follow up of contacts persons, the lack of protective materials and equipment in the healthcare facilities and the provision of medicines and consumables for the management of symptomatic cases t. In addition, there is a shortage of some hygiene and personnel protection equipment products (Calcium Hypochlorite, Hand washing dispositives and protective masks) on the market. Due to the contingencies and requirements related to the epidemic i.e. the distancing measures and rumors circulating regarding the vaccination, the polio campaign initially planned for April has been postponed to a later date. The Government has adopted a series of measures amounting to more than $830 million aimed at assisting the most vulnerable population as well as tax exemption measures for enterprises. The Government has also announced a special acquisition of 20 million washable masks which are to be distributed to the population. Furthermore, the closure of schools has been extended until 9 May.