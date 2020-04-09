Mali Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 25 March-08 April 2020)

Highlights

UNICEF together with WHO and the members of the Humanitarian Country Team is currently supporting the Government of Mali in the implementation of its COVID-19 response. This support is provided in the areas of Coordination, Communication for Development, Supply/logistics, Health, Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (WASH), Nutrition, Education, Child Protection, Social Protection.

UNICEF delivered WASH items (9 tons of chlorine and 24,000 pieces of soap) to the Ministry of Health to be used in 5 COVID-19 treatment centers as well as 54 tents to expand the capacity of the health care facilities and establish sanitary points of control in the entire country.

UNICEF provided radio education materials to the Ministry of Education to ensure continuity of education as schools have been officially closed following the outbreak. 3.8M school children including IDPs, returnees, refugees and host school aged children already affected by security crisis are affected by the school closure.

UNICEF has engaged US $ 353,000 for the procurement of various materials and products - mainly WASH equipment, medical equipment and personal protective equipment - to be used as part of the national response.

Several Standby Agreements with local NGOs are being amended and/or activated to allow an immediate response in the regions where response mechanisms are weak.

In the midst of the disruption in the supply chain worldwide, European Union and the Government of Denmark supported UNICEF in shipping 7.5 tons of vital health supplies to Mali.

Situation Overview and Needs

The first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mali on March 25, 2020: As of 7 April, Mali had 56 confirmed cases which were recorded in the district of Bamako as well as in the regions of Kayes, Koulikoro and Mopti, including 6 deaths. More than a thousand contact persons have been identified and are being followed up.

The Government has drawn up a plan for the prevention and the control of the disease with a budget of approximately US$ 57 million that focused towards four main areas: i) Prevention, ii) Communication, iii) Capacity building and iv)

Prevention and case management. UNICEF supported the Ministry of health in the finalization of this plan and is positioned on several activities across all the axes and beyond such as risk communication, hygiene reinforcement in health facilities and communities, support to health care activities, support to IPC.

On 25 March 2020, the Government declared a state of health emergency and a curfew from 21h to 5h in the morning which came to complete a set of measures previously adopted including the suspension until further notice of commercial flights from affected countries, except for cargo flights; the closure of public, private and religious schools (nursery, primary, secondary and higher), including medersas, for three (3) weeks; the suspension until further notice of all public gatherings, including workshops, symposia, seminars and popular meetings; the prohibition, until further notice, of social, sports, cultural and political groups of more than 50 people, the closure, until further notice, of nightclubs and dance bars.

In line with the National COVID-19 Plan and the UNICEF Global HAC COVID-19, UNICEF in Mali has elaborated a response plan budgeted at $24.2 million. This will be part of the HRP Covid-19 that is being finalized by the HCT. This plan focuses on the following areas: i) Coordination, ii) Communication (C4D and External Communication), iii) community-based surveillance (involving CSAs and community platforms) and iv) WASH activities (for prevention and control of infection) and is being implemented through a coordinated and multisectoral response. In the meantime,

UNICEF continues to address the overall humanitarian needs of children in Mali in the areas of, Nutrition, Education,

Child Protection and Social Protection based on the 2020 regular HAC appeal.

The COVID epidemic further weakens the country which is experiencing a protracted humanitarian situation: one fourth of the Malian population depends on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs; since the closure of schools, approximately 3.8 million children no longer have access to education (pre-school, primary and secondary), 2 million children outside of school no longer have the possibility of accessing alternative opportunities for integration into the formal education system throughout the country; children face higher risks of violence, abuse, neglect, exploitation and inadequate protection throughout the country.