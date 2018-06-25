25 Jun 2018

Mali - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jun 2018

  • Insecurity and violence in the north and centre of Mali, including serious violations of international humanitarian law, are on the rise. They result in new forced displacement and increased humanitarian needs, notably in terms of protection. An inter-agency mission to Menaka (northeastern Mali) has identified 1 031 new asylum seekers from Niger and 10 000 new internally displaced people, while 5 445 people have been forced to flee inter-community violence in the circle of Koro (central Mali).

  • However, humanitarian access becomes more and more difficult in the country. In the city of Menaka, several violent attacks against humanitarian organisations have taken place. Various NGOs have been victims of burglary of offices and homes as well as repeated attacks against their staff. Faced with the rise in violence and impunity, the temporary suspension of activities of six NGOs in Menaka continues.

