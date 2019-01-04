Mali - Conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, media, international aid organisations) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2019)

2018 saw a dramatic increase in inter-community violence in the Mopti region, Central Mali. This has reportedly led to the death of hundreds of civilians. The most recent incident took place on 1 January 2019, when an estimated 37 Peul civilians, including children, were killed and several others injured in the Cercle of Bankass. The remaining population has fled the area. This follows a dozen inter-community incidents in Bankass in December 2018 alone. A further deterioration of the situation, and resulting forced displacement, is expected in the coming months.