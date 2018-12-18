Mali – Conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, international aid organisations, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 18 December)

Over the last week, at least 48 civilians have reportedly been killed and three injured by members of a radical armed group in three localities around Menaka (near the border with Niger). Civilians are increasingly the victims of fighting between armed groups in Northern Mali.

In Central Mali, there has been a sharp increase in inter-community violence, leading to frequent population displacement.

It is estimated that in 2018 at least 140 000 civilians were displaced as a consequence of conflict and violence in Mali. The majority of which have been unable to return to their place of origin, and thus continue to live in a state of extreme vulnerability.