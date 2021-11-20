Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

20.5 MILLION

Estimated Population of Mali

UN – February 2021

5.9 MILLION

Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – April 2021

1.3 MILLION

Estimated Number of People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance

CH – March 2021

378,000

Estimated Number of IDPs in Mali

UNHCR – July 2021

155,000

Estimated Number of Malian Refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger

UNHCR – August 2021

OAG actors have increasingly targeted civilians in conflict-affected areas of Mali in recent months, driving a nearly 20 percent increase in Mali’s internally displaced population since December 2020.

Protracted insecurity and resultant displacement—compounded by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and localized flooding—continue to drive acute food insecurity and increasing rates of wasting in Mali.