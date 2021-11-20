Mali + 4 more

Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

20.5 MILLION
Estimated Population of Mali
UN – February 2021

5.9 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2021

1.3 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance
CH – March 2021

378,000
Estimated Number of IDPs in Mali
UNHCR – July 2021

155,000
Estimated Number of Malian Refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger
UNHCR – August 2021

  • OAG actors have increasingly targeted civilians in conflict-affected areas of Mali in recent months, driving a nearly 20 percent increase in Mali’s internally displaced population since December 2020.

  • Protracted insecurity and resultant displacement—compounded by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and localized flooding—continue to drive acute food insecurity and increasing rates of wasting in Mali.

  • OAG use of IEDs in the tri-border region is endangering civilians, damaging critical infrastructure, restricting humanitarian access, and preventing affected populations from accessing essential services.

