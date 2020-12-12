Mali + 4 more
Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (September 30, 2020)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
19.7 MILLION Estimated Population of Mali World Bank – 2019
6.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – August 2020
1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance Cadre Harmonisé – March 2020
287,496 Estimated Number of IDPs UN – July 2020
141,676 Estimated Number of Malian Refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger UN – July 2020
Humanitarian organizations continue to provide life-saving assistance to disaster-affected populations in Mali amid ongoing conflict and insecurity, increasing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission, and recent political transitions.
As of mid-September, floods had negatively affected approximately 139,000 people across the West Africa region, including an estimated 26,000 people in Mali.