Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (September 30, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

19.7 MILLION Estimated Population of Mali World Bank – 2019

6.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – August 2020

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance Cadre Harmonisé – March 2020

287,496 Estimated Number of IDPs UN – July 2020

141,676 Estimated Number of Malian Refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger UN – July 2020