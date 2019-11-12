Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

About 550,000 people in central and northern Mali faced Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity during June-to-August lean season

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Mali more than doubled from approximately 77,000 IDPs as of September 2018 to more than 187,000 IDPs as of September 2019, as persistent insecurity and increasing intercommunal conflict forced people to flee, according to the Government of Mali (GoM). Meanwhile, flooding triggered by heavy June-to-October rains has affected approximately 78,000 people, including IDPs and other conflict-affected populations.

Food security actors caution that the increasing displacement and flooding could heighten food needs among vulnerable households. Conflict has already contributed to acute food insecurity, as affected populations have limited access to resources to meet basic needs.