12 Nov 2019

Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (236.17 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revised HRP identifies additional 700,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance in Mali

  • Heightened conflict, insecurity displaces 110,000 people in past year

  • About 550,000 people in central and northern Mali faced Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity during June-to-August lean season

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Mali more than doubled from approximately 77,000 IDPs as of September 2018 to more than 187,000 IDPs as of September 2019, as persistent insecurity and increasing intercommunal conflict forced people to flee, according to the Government of Mali (GoM). Meanwhile, flooding triggered by heavy June-to-October rains has affected approximately 78,000 people, including IDPs and other conflict-affected populations.

  • Food security actors caution that the increasing displacement and flooding could heighten food needs among vulnerable households. Conflict has already contributed to acute food insecurity, as affected populations have limited access to resources to meet basic needs.

  • The U.S. Government (USG) continues to assist vulnerable populations in Mali and Malian refugees in the region, providing more than $88.6 million in FY 2019 to support agriculture and food assistance, coordination and logistics, health care services, nutrition interventions, shelter supplies, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programming.

