Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (April 20, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

20.5 MILLION Estimated Population of Mali UN – February 2021

5.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance During Lean Season CH – March 2021

346,864 Estimated Number of IDPs in Mali UNHCR – January 2021

146,930 Estimated Number of Malian Refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger UNHCR – February 2021

  • The 2021 Mali HRP identifies 5.9million people requiring humanitarian assistance and requests $563 million to reach the most vulnerable populations.

  • 1.3 million people will likely require emergency food assistance as Mali enters the July-to-October lean season, when food is scarcest.

  • USG partners continue to deliver life- saving assistance to vulnerable populations affected by worsening insecurity, political unrest, climatic shocks, and the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19.

