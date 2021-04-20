Mali + 4 more
Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (April 20, 2021)
Attachments
￼SITUATION AT A GLANCE
20.5 MILLION Estimated Population of Mali UN – February 2021
5.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021
1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance During Lean Season CH – March 2021
346,864 Estimated Number of IDPs in Mali UNHCR – January 2021
146,930 Estimated Number of Malian Refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger UNHCR – February 2021
The 2021 Mali HRP identifies 5.9million people requiring humanitarian assistance and requests $563 million to reach the most vulnerable populations.
1.3 million people will likely require emergency food assistance as Mali enters the July-to-October lean season, when food is scarcest.
USG partners continue to deliver life- saving assistance to vulnerable populations affected by worsening insecurity, political unrest, climatic shocks, and the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19.