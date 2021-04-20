Mali Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (April 20, 2021)

￼SITUATION AT A GLANCE

20.5 MILLION Estimated Population of Mali UN – February 2021

5.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance During Lean Season CH – March 2021

346,864 Estimated Number of IDPs in Mali UNHCR – January 2021

146,930 Estimated Number of Malian Refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger UNHCR – February 2021