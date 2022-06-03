Mali - Brutal killing of humanitarian workers in Kayes region (DG ECHO, IFRC, ICRC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 June 2022)

On 1 June 2022, staff members of the Red Cross Movement were attacked by an armed group when back from a field visit to Kayes. Three members were killed during this attack and one member survived but is deeply shocked.

So far in 2022 there were around 60 incidents against humanitarian workers. Violence against civilians has reached its highest level since the beginning of the crisis (assaults, robberies, kidnappings, intimidation, looting of premises, physical violence, murders, etc.).

During the first quarter 2022, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) recorded a sharp increase in violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law with 812 cases (151% increase on previous quarter). Violence caused an increase of 324% in civilians deaths.

Attacks on humanitarian actors further narrow the already constrained humanitarian access directly impacting their capacity to deliver assistance to 7.5 million Malians in need.