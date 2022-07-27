Mali: Bandiagara Region - Situation report: humanitarian situation in the Bankas circle (As of 22 July 2022)

Highlights

• Initial emergency assistance for internally displaced persons (IDPs) was mobilized and handed over to authorities

• As of 21July, the local social development department in Bankas town, Bandiagara region, had registered 8,145 IDPs, and the local social development department in Mopti town, Mopti region, had registered 571 IDPs.

• Some communes hosting IDPs, including Diallassagou, Lessagou, and Segue, remained inaccessible to humanitarian actors due to the security situation.

Situation Overview

As of 19 July, the local service for social development and solidarity economy of the circle of Bankas, in Bandiagara region, has identified and registered 8,145 people, including 5,658 children in the town of Bankas, while the local service of Mopti has registered 571 people from Diallassagou in Mopti town.

Between 18 and 22 July, the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) actors, under the lead of the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), conducted a multi-sectoral rapid assessment in Bankas town for approximately 1,986 people. About 5,736 other people in the town were identified and registered by the local social development service. In addition to these displaced persons, 628 IDPs from the village of Nando found refuge in Segue.

Thus, following a coordination meeting organized by OCHA, all food security needs will be covered and shared among RRM/ACTED, WFP and Save the Children organizations. In addition, Plan International will cover the needs in non-food items through cash to about 1,986 people assessed by the RRM.