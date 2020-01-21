Mali - Armed violence, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, ACLED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2020)

At least 15 civilians of a Peul village close to Douentza in the centre of Mali were killed last week. This is another attack targeting civilians caused by the intercommunity violence that has affected the centre of the country for more than a year, with the worst massacre in Ogossagou in March 2019. In the centre, the lack of effective police and justice allows criminal groups and ethnic militias to exert armed violence in complete impunity.

The worsening armed conflicts in the centre and border areas with Burkina Faso and Niger result in ever more military activities. Both have a serious impact on civilians’ security and access to basic services. 871 and 888 civilians were victims of improvised explosive devices in 2018 and 2019 respectively, representing half of all fatalities.

In the Menaka region in the north, humanitarian organisations had to suspend their operations due to a series of violent incidents caused by armed criminal groups. Negotiations with security forces and local leaders are underway to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers and to restart assistance to local population.