19 Feb 2020

Mali – Armed violence against civilians, forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

  • On 14 February, another attack against the Peulh/Fulani community of Ogossagou (Central Mali) caused 31 civilian victims. This is almost one year after a first attack that left 160 men, women and children dead, at the peak of intercommunity violence in Central Mali. The perpetrators of the second attack are still unknown.

  • The multidimensional crisis that affects Central and North Mali has severely deteriorated over the last year. The security situation is precarious due to armed clashes between militias, radical armed groups and intercommunity clashes. These were the major causes of forced displacement for over 340,000 people in 2019. This trend is likely to continue in 2020. The conflict has also contributed to the increased food insecurity in Mali during the next lean season with 1.1 million individuals requiring food assistance.

  • Humanitarian organisations provided multi-sectorial assistance to 275,000 newly displaced people through the Rapid Response Mechanism in 2019. However, humanitarian access is becoming more difficult. In recent months, humanitarian actors have been stopped and assistance seized by radical armed groups and/or criminals.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.