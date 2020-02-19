Mali – Armed violence against civilians, forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)

On 14 February, another attack against the Peulh/Fulani community of Ogossagou (Central Mali) caused 31 civilian victims. This is almost one year after a first attack that left 160 men, women and children dead, at the peak of intercommunity violence in Central Mali. The perpetrators of the second attack are still unknown.

The multidimensional crisis that affects Central and North Mali has severely deteriorated over the last year. The security situation is precarious due to armed clashes between militias, radical armed groups and intercommunity clashes. These were the major causes of forced displacement for over 340,000 people in 2019. This trend is likely to continue in 2020. The conflict has also contributed to the increased food insecurity in Mali during the next lean season with 1.1 million individuals requiring food assistance.