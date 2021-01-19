Mali - Armed conflict, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Partners, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2021)

In the Centre and the North of Mali, the armed conflict continues to have a serious impact on civilian populations. According to the UN Security Council report in the last quarter of 2020, 182 civilians were killed, 175 injured and 163 abducted. The epicentre of violence against civilians is the Mopti region (127 civilians killed, 104 injured and 46 abducted). Forced displacement continues in 2021. In the first two weeks of the year, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) actors funded by DG ECHO reported six displacement alerts in Mopti, Timbuktu and Menaka region with a total of 16,962 persons forced to move due to the growing insecurity caused by intercommunity violence, clashes between radical armed groups and operations of regular armed forces. This figure is in addition to the 311,193 people internally displaced in 2020. Last year, RRM actors provided emergency relief (food, shelter, household items) to over 230,000 newly displaced persons.