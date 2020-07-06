Mali
Mali - Armed conflict, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, OHCHR, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2020)
- In the Centre of the country, violent attacks by radical armed groups and intercommunity clashes between Dogon and Peulh communities continue to worsen with a heavy death toll among civilians. The recent attack on four villages in Bankass in the Mopti region killed at least 32 civilians amongst the Dogon communities. This comes on top of the 589 civilians killed since the beginning of the year.
- The situation is further compounded by the presence of community-based militias and counter terrorism actions by the Malian armed forces. The latter are involved in serious allegations of International Humanitarian Law violations, 47 extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions are attributed to members of the Malian forces. These violations and abuses compounded by widespread impunity and lack of accountability erode the population's confidence in State institutions.
- In 2020, over 97,000 had to flee because of the worsening security in the centre and north eastern region and received multi-sectoral assistance such as food, household, water and hygiene items from the humanitarian actors working under the Rapid Response Mechanism. Since 2018, over 516,000 IDPs received assistance under this mechanism.