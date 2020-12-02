Mali
Mali - Armed conflict, impact on civilians and humanitarian actors (DG ECHO, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Partners, UN OCHA, IOM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 December 2020)
- The humanitarian situation in Mali continues to deteriorate due to conflict extension, inter-community tensions and growing insecurity. From January to October of present year, 311,193 persons were internally displaced, 62% of them are children (under 18).
- Humanitarian actors working under Rapid Response Mechanism have so far assisted more than 205,000 newly displaced people with emergency assistance such as food, shelter and household items.
- Since early October, the blockade of nearly 4,000 people in Farabougou and Kourouma Koubé, 2 villages in the Ségou region, continues. The civilians are "under embargo" with no access to their fields or basic services such as health, or humanitarian assistance. Access by humanitarian actors was further worsened by the destruction of 3 bridges, military operations and open conflicts.
- Despite the signing of a non-aggression agreement, hostilities continue in the area. 3 people were killed, 2,800 household (16,800 individuals) were displaced in the surrounding villages and 1,000 ha of rice were burned.