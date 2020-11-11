Mali - Armed conflict, impact on civilians and humanitarian actors (DG ECHO, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Partners, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2020)

For over a month now, a mix of intercommunity and radical armed groups violence, compounded by government counteractions, resulted in the blockade of nearly 4,000 people in Farabougou and Kourouma Koubé (Ségou region), with no access to fields' or basic services such as health. Over 10,000 individuals are reported as displaced in Sokolo, Dogofri, Marico and Siribala. The armed groups commit violence against civilians, including temporarily taking hostage of villagers, burning fields, stealing livestock or destroying bridges. The Malian Armed Forces and Barkhane carried out food and medical airdrops. These interventions render access for humanitarian actors more complex and potentially risky. While UN OCHA continues to negotiate access to Farabougou and Kourouma Koubé, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) partners delivered emergency assistance (food, shelter, household items) to over 4,500 displaced persons in the surrounding villages.