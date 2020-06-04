Mali - Armed conflict, impact on civilians and humanitarian actors (DG ECHO, media, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2020)

A deadly mix of intercommunity and radical armed groups violence, compounded by government counteractions, resulted in almost 500 civilian fatalities in January-May 2020 across the country, of which 359 occured in Central Mali. This is a sharp increase compared to the previous quarter.

Attacks by Fulani and Dogon militias do not discriminate between combatants, women, children and elderly. 3 recent revenge attacks on Dogon villages killed more than 27 civilians, most of them shot to death or burned alive.

In just four months of 2020, some 80,000 IDPs added up to over 300,000 IDPs last year. Due to lack of alternatives, the duration of the displacements is longer. Lack of security hampers livelihoods and access to basic social services.