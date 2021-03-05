Mali
Mali - Armed conflict, humanitarian access (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2021)
A sudden increase in security incidents at the hands of Non-State Armed Groups has been recorded over the past days in the Mopti and Gao region of Mali. Violent attacks in some cases have resulted in the temporary detention of humanitarian workers, including DG ECHO partners’ staff.
Armed conflicts continue to cause forced displacements throughout the country: Mali counts presently 332, 957 internally displaced (IDPs) according to the latest update, which represents a record number since the beginning of the crisis in 2013.
On 2 March 2021, UN OCHA launched the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 showing a substantial increase in humanitarian needs (5,9 million people in need this year compared to 4.3 million in 2020). The Plan calls for USD 563 million to target 4.7 million vulnerable people.