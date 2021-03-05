Mali - Armed conflict, humanitarian access (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2021)

A sudden increase in security incidents at the hands of Non-State Armed Groups has been recorded over the past days in the Mopti and Gao region of Mali. Violent attacks in some cases have resulted in the temporary detention of humanitarian workers, including DG ECHO partners’ staff.

Armed conflicts continue to cause forced displacements throughout the country: Mali counts presently 332, 957 internally displaced (IDPs) according to the latest update, which represents a record number since the beginning of the crisis in 2013.