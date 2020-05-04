Mali - Armed conflict, forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 4 May 2020)

On 29 April, the most important settlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs, approximately 1,600) and refugees (159) located close to the livestock market in the immediate surrounding of Bamako has been almost completely burnt down. The accidental fire destroyed shelters, food and livestock. The number of victims remains unclear.

The incident depicts the dire situation of IDPs, placed in informal settlements scattered around Bamako, where they barely receive any assistance and have limited access to basic social services.