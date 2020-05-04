Mali
Mali - Armed conflict, forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 4 May 2020)
On 29 April, the most important settlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs, approximately 1,600) and refugees (159) located close to the livestock market in the immediate surrounding of Bamako has been almost completely burnt down. The accidental fire destroyed shelters, food and livestock. The number of victims remains unclear.
The incident depicts the dire situation of IDPs, placed in informal settlements scattered around Bamako, where they barely receive any assistance and have limited access to basic social services.
Some 240,000 internally displaced persons are registered over the last 12 months to have fled violence and insecurity in the North and Centre of the country, but the numbers are estimated much higher as informal settlements and people hosted with families are not accounted for.